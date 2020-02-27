Cuba ratifies commitment to multilateralism in times of crisis Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad In times of crisis for peace, the environment and economy, Cuba ratified in the Council of Human Rights its commitment to multilateralism as a way to face them. Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez’s speeches and meetings have stressed his country’s commitment with the collective approach to challenges despite any differences during the last two days in this Swiss western city in the context of the high-level segment of the 43rd session of the UN body comprising 47 countries. ‘After 75 years of the heinous nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the defeat of fascism, the defense of multilateralism, of International Law and the UN Charter keeps full force,’ he warned yesterday on intervening in the forum headquartered in the Palace of Nations. The head of Cuba’s delegation to the event identified the US government’s hostility as a serious threat to respect human rights, a tool aimed to lead the international community towards the solution of global problems. ‘Unfortunately, the US unilateralism undermines the promotion and protection of all people’s human rights on the planet(…) Their unconventional wars and their violations of the International Law systematically transgress the rights to peace and self-determination,’ he sentenced. Cuba’s attachment to multilateralism was also evident here through the meetings of the FM with UN senior officials and representatives of organizations and countries. Rodriguez spoke with the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the high commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and the president of International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer. Likewise, he held talks with his counterparts from France, Jean-Yves Le Drian; from Spain, Arancha Gonzalez; from Norway, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide; from Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza; and from Guatemala, Pedro Brolo, as well as with the representative of Qatar Lolwah Rashid Al-Khater, assistant minister and Foreign Affairs spokesperson. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba aplies initiatives for surveillance and control of coronavirusSiguiente Eusebio Leal receives Honoris Causa award by Vatican University También te puede interesar Cuba makes efforts to strengthen transport affected by US blockade Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Eusebio Leal receives Honoris Causa award by Vatican University Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba aplies initiatives for surveillance and control of coronavirus Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty