Eusebio Leal receives Honoris Causa award by Vatican University Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Havana historian, Eusebio Leal, on Wednesday received the degree and toga that accredited him as Doctorate Honoris Causa in Legal Sciences and History of Law by the Pontifical Lateran University. Giampiero Gloder, apostolic nuncio to Cuba ? serving as diplomat of the Holy See in Cuba ? granted the Doctorate Honoris Causa degree to Eusebio Leal, ratified with the approval of Pope Francis. The Pontifical Lateran University, based in the extraterritoriality of St. John Lateran, in Rome, was named by St. John Paul II as the University of the Pope. The ceremony, held at the Holy See in Havana, was attended by the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez as well as the Head of the Religious Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Caridad Diego. There were also present the archbishop of Havana, Cardinal Juan de la Caridad Garcia; the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Cuba, Monsignor Emilio Aranguren, and other personalities of politics, government, culture and the Catholic Church. Fuente: PL/imop