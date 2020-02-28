Cuban health authorities launch mobile application on COVID-19

A new application for mobile devices developed by the Cuban Health Network’s digital portal, INFOMED, offers updated and reliable information about the disease caused by the new coronavirus COVID-19.

The application is available on the ApkLis Cuban website.

COVID-19-InfoCU draws on the content available on the Coronavirus Infections site.

It offers necessary information on the family of coronaviruses, the infections they cause, and the latest developments on this pathogen like confirmed cases, associated deaths, and affected countries.

According to this website, the application facilitates direct access to information originating from Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health, including strategies and indications, policy documents, and specialized information resources.

The application provides users with publications from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and national and international media on the subject.

This initiative is part of the strategy adopted by Cuba for the surveillance and control of the disease and responds to the WHO’s call to provide personalized and reliable information on the outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan on December 31 last year.

In a news briefing this week, WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that “we are in a fight that can be won if we do the right thing. All countries must be prepared to detect cases early, isolate patients, track contacts, provide quality clinical care, prevent hospital outbreaks, and prevent community transmission.”

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny