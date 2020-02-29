Cuba ratifies solidarity with China in the fight against coronavirus Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, ratified the solidarity of Cuba with China in the fight against COVID-19. In a message posted on Twitter, the president emphasized his confidence in a victory against this adversity, and expressed it to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday. For his part, the Chinese president highlighted the support and solidarity of Diaz-Canel and the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro, in the face of the epidemic, according to the Xinhua agency. Cuba has maintained a normal exchange and cooperation between the two countries, which implies respect and support for the work of prevention and control, said the general secretary of the Communist Party of China. Faced with the severe challenge of the epidemic, China united its people and took quick and effective measures, which gradually achieved positive results, said the Cuban head of State. Cuba, he added, will remain steadfast at China’s side at this difficult time, ready to provide all possible help to its Chinese brothers at any time. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban health authorities launch mobile application on COVID-19Siguiente No cases of coronavirus in Cuba, health authorities confirm También te puede interesar No cases of coronavirus in Cuba, health authorities confirm Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban health authorities launch mobile application on COVID-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: USA breaches obligations as UN host country Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty