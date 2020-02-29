No cases of coronavirus in Cuba, health authorities confirm

Authorities of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) of Cuba said on Friday that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, after rumors reported about potential contagion.
According to the National Television News in its evening broadcast, the MINSAP management confirmed that to date there are no people infected with Covid-19 in the country.

On this day, the World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated the urgency of stopping contagion following reports of new cases in several countries.

Patients detected in recent days in countries such as Italy or Iran, which show a continuous increase in the number of patients and countries affected, are clearly worrying, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference.

Recently, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier informed that five more countries reported a first case of coronavirus: Nigeria, Estonia, Denmark, the Netherlands and Lithuania.

