King of Lesotho arrives in Cuba

The King of Lesotho, His Majesty Letsie III, arrived in Cuba Saturday afternoon for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and advancing their economic and commercial component.

At Havana’s José Marti International Airport, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez welcomed his Majesty.

Cuba and the Kingdom of Lesotho have had diplomatic relations for 41 years. The southern African nation has expressed its support to the Cuban people in the fight against the blockade imposed by the United States.

Within the framework of the existing agreements, a Cuban medical brigade is providing services in Lesotho, and young people from that country study at the Latin American School of Medicine, an institution the monarch will visit Tuesday.

Letsie III’s official visit will extend until March 3.

It is the third visit to Cuba by his Majesty Letsie III, who has reigned in Lesotho since 1997. The monarch visited the Caribbean island in October 2007 and November 2011.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny