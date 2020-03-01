MEPs visit Cuba’s economic development projects

Members of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament are currently visiting Cuba, and they will tour the Mariel Special Development Zone, one of the most important economic projects on the country.

The delegation headed by the president of the Group Iratxe Garcia will also travel to the Viñales Valley, declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization-UNESCO, and will enjoy a performance of the National Ballet of Cuba.

On Friday, at a press conference with the European Union ambassador in Havana Alberto Navarro, the Spanish politician reiterated the community bloc’s position of condemning the US blockade against Cuba.

Garcia noted that the US blockade measures “harm Cuba, its citizens and third parties, including European citizens and companies.”

She also stressed the importance of increasing cooperation and investments towards Cuba, taking into account its relevance as the European Union being the second trading partner of Cuba.

“The EU’s cooperation policy with Cuba is enabling the implementation of programs for food security, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, issues that are essential to move forward and reduce the effects of the blockade,” she argued.

The leader highlighted that the group’s visit to Cuba is a “clear example of a commitment and a political will to strengthen and deepen the Agreement on Political Dialogue and Cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Cuba, underway since 2017.”

Yesterday the delegation was received by the president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, parliamentarian Luis Morlote, and they also discussed the effects of climate change and the plan of the Cuban State to face it, with the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment Adianez Taboada.

On Thursday, the president of the National Assembly of Popular Power Esteban Lazo received in the Capitol of Havana, the group of MEPs, whom he urged to promote unity within the diversity of views that may exist on Cuba’s current situation and the world.

They also visited the National Center for Sexual Education (CENESEX), where its director and also legislator Mariela Castro referred to the work of the institution in the development of Integral Education of Sexuality, as well as the work of communication and guidance legal services that it provides to the Cuban population.