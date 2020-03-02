Cuba thanks Lesotho for support against US blockade

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry (MINREX) thanked Lesotho for its support for the fight against the blockade imposed by the United States, during a visit to Havana by King Letsie III.

In a message on its official Twitter account, the MINREX ratified the two countries’ willingness to further strengthen their historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation, based on mutual respect.

Cuba thanks Lesotho for its explicit support in the Cuban people’s fight against the blockade imposed by the United States, in both the regional and international arenas, the MINREX twitted.

King Letsie III arrived in Havana on Saturday to fulfill a busy agenda that includes official talks with Cuban authorities and other events.

The distinguished guest was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez, who repeated Cuba’s willingness to strengthen and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation.

Cuba and Lesotho have maintained relations of brotherhood since 1979, and they currently hold cordial bilateral ties, with interest in developing cooperation projects in the fields of health care and sports.