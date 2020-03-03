Diaz-Canel praises Cuban doctors’ work Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban physicians and other medical professionals and technicians are an exceptional force, President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account on Monday. No country has something similar, said the president when evoking a statement by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. “Their missions abroad follow rigorous ethic rules. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad”, Diaz-Canel twitted. The message was posted at a time when Cuba is denouncing the US Government’s smear campaigns against the island’s healthcare missions in dozens of countries of the world, where they have contributed to saving several lives. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president receives King Letsie III of Lesotho También te puede interesar Cuban president receives King Letsie III of Lesotho Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba thanks Lesotho for support against US blockade Hace 19 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel praises Cuban doctors’ work Hace 19 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty