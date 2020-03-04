Badminton players from 9 countries to compete in Havana Giraldilla

Foto: PL.
Badminton players from nine countries have been confirmed to participate in the Havana International Giraldilla Badminton Tournament, which will be from March 18 to 22, at the Ciudad Deportiva.
According to weekly Jit´s report, competitors from Italy, United States, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Guyana and Myanmar have confirmed so far.

The figure, which has not yet been defined, could increase with the addition of new delegations.

Among confirmed competitors are Timothy Lam (U.S.), World ranking: 103 and Erwin Sarmiento (U.S.) (604); Fabio Caponio (Italy) (150); Ruben Castellanos (Guatemala) (171), and Daniel la Torre (Peru) (222).

Cuba will be represented by Osleni Guerrero and Leodannis Martínez, members of the national team.

According to Alexis Ramirez, president of the Cuban Badminton Federation, Cuban competitors will compete only in those disciplines that by strategy they must do so.

