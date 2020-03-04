Cuba to strengthen relations with its fellow citizens abroad

The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said today that the forthcoming IV Conference on Nation and Emigration will contribute to the process of strengthening relations with its citizens abroad.

The meeting, to be held from April 8 to 10 in Havana, will give continuity to the policy initiated by Fidel Castro with the 1978 Dialogue, added the Foreign Minister on his Twitter account.

The first conference was organized in 1994, the second in 1995, and the third in 2004.

These meetings were a continuation of the 1978 meeting promoted by Fidel Castro, who said at that time: the Community must be respected. The Community exists. The Community is a force and the Community is taken into account.

In previous posts on his Twitter account, the head of the Cuban nation’s diplomacy said that Cuba recognizes, values and counts on the contribution of its countrymen abroad in favor of the elimination of the blockade imposed by the United States against the island six decades ago.

Rodriguez also described the strengthening of the island’s ties with its emigrants as a continuous, irreversible and permanent process.

The next meeting was announced last December by President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of his visit to Argentina for the inauguration of his counterpart Alberto Fernandez.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s call, the meeting will also have a special meaning for young people who, although born in other latitudes, are identified with, defend and love the country of their parents and grandparents.