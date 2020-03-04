Dominican campaign for solidarity with Cuba rejects OAS visit

The Dominican Campaign of Solidarity with Cuba, repudiated today OAS visit to the country with a commission headed by the Secretary General, Luis Almagro, who he described as sadly famous.

The coordinator of the Campaign, Roberto Payano, read to the media a statement that reflects the position of this entity regarding the presence in the Dominican Republic of the OAS with its secretary general, to be in charge of auditing the municipal elections suspended last February 16th due to flaws in the automated vote.

Payano warned that the friends of all the peoples who are fighting for their independence and definitive sovereignty wish to express our indignation at the invitation and permanence among us of such a disastrous organization and its leader.

Almagro far from representing the peoples of the continent in their desire for real democracy and social justice, only represents sectors that do everything from an imperial point of view, he added.

He also said that political or business groups with greater interests in the Dominican electoral process, currently bogged down, show signs of weak popular representation by resorting to corporate groups such as the OAS to try to defend the popular vote, when that organization has nowhere defended the expression of the majority.

Meanwhile, the document recalls the recent actions of that institution and its secretary general, where they had the dishonor of propitiating the coup d’état in Bolivia in which it was clear that there were no irregularities, and they conspired against Venezuela’s constitutional president, Nicolas Maduro.

In addition, it supported the U.S. invasion on the Dominican Republic in 1965, the overthrow of legitimate governments in Guatemala, Brazil, Panama, Chile and Grenada.

The coordinator of the Campaign stressed that the OAS is an accomplice to the criminal blockade maintained by the United States against the hard-working and supportive people of Cuba, who suffer terrible hardships for having decided not to be anyone’s pawn.

Today, as yesterday, get out the OAS, get out Almagro and its entourage, get out the intervention of the powers controlling that organization, he concluded.