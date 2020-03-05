Mexico, Cuba have an important commercial potential, says Malmierca

Mexico and Cuba have an important commercial potential to increase their operations, said today in exclusive declarations to Prensa Latina the island’s Foreign Trade Minister, Rodrigo Malmierca.

The official is in Mexico leading an institutional delegation within the framework of a Commercial Exhibition Fair of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, presided by its incumbent, Antonio Carricarte, which was inaugurated yesterday with the participation of 70 companies in the Cuban diplomatic headquarters.

Malmierca said that this is an exhibition of Cuban export products and services, the largest in memory, which shows that there is much potential for export and positioning in the Mexican market for its quality and with the advantage of geographical proximity that facilitates transportation.

He considered that a better balance can be achieved in bilateral trade which is very favorable for Mexico, and pointed out that there are traditional products with a good possibility of improving their participation in this market, such as rums, tobacco and others, but also cultural and service products, especially tourism.

I think, he said, that there are many prospects as is the case with the pharmaceutical and technological industry. Cuba and Mexico are two countries that are very close emotionally and have a very good relationship that has been consolidated over the years, he said.

At the opening of the fair, Carricarte said that one of the purposes of the exhibition is to strengthen relations between the two nations at times of great complexity due to the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

In this regard, he thanked Mexico’s permanent support for many years in the fight against the trade war and an example of this, he said, are the direct investments of Mexican companies, particularly in the special zone Mariel.

He thanked the support received from the Mexico-Cuba Chamber of Commerce because this initiative stimulates negotiation and exchange in the main export areas, and business opportunities for Mexican investors in professional services, such as agriculture, chemicals and construction, as well as in the more traditional sectors of rum, tobacco and coffee.