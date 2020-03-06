Cuba enhances readiness to face COVID-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba approved a plan of preventive measures to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus, although cases of the disease remain unreported in the country. During a special meeting held on Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned about the importance of working with unity, intelligence and control to face the threats and dangers this disease represents. In Guatemala, for example, President Alejandro Giammattei declared a state of public calamity in Guatemala in order to expand actions to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus, although he denied there were cases. The decision responds to a suggestion from Congress (Parliament), whose legislators expressed concern about the lack of resources and coordination of public institutions to avoid a severe impact of the disease on the population, he said. Meanwhile, in San Jose, Health Minister Daniel Salas reported that the niece of a suspected COVID-19 patient is the second case under investigation in Costa Rica for presenting symptoms of that disease. The new patient, 47, from Heredia province, traveled with her aunt, 52, to Italy and Tunisia, and the two women returned to Costa Rica on February 29. While the evidence confirming or ruling out the cases are processed, health authorities are working on the intensive investigation of the contacts of suspicious patients, the minister said. Meanwhile, Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez confirmed that a second COVID-19 case was reported in the country. During a press briefing at the Ministry of Public Health, Sanchez reported that the COVID-19 patient is a 70-year-old Canadian woman, who was admitted at the Ramon de Lara Hospital on Thursday. More than 96,000 people have been infected in 81 countries and more than 3,200 have died, the World Health Organization reported on Thursday. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba remembers Hugo Chavez seven years after passing awaySiguiente Cuban FM invites Panama’s parliament president to visit Cuba También te puede interesar Cuban FM invites Panama’s parliament president to visit Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba remembers Hugo Chavez seven years after passing away Hace 20 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Mexico, Cuba have an important commercial potential, says Malmierca Hace 20 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty