Cuban FM invites Panama's parliament president to visit Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, invited on Thursday the President of the Panamanian Parliament, Marcos Castillero, to pay a visit to Cuba. In a pleasant dialogue, Castillero highlighted historical links between both nations, among which he mentioned sports and education sectors, while referring to the recent establishment of the parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba. Bruno Rodriguez, for his part, also referred to close ties, including cultural ones, between the two nations and thanked, on behalf of the Cuban people and government, Panama's permanent support the lift of U.S. blockade against Cuba and its vote in favor of Cuba at the United Nations. The Cuban foreign minister detailed there is potential share and cooperation even in the economic sector, and conveyed the willingness of Panama to promote reciprocal trade relations, for which they must provide banking transaction options and thus face U.S. sanctions on Cuba. He also held an in-depth meeting with other Panamanian deputies who are members of the political parties. Fuente. PL/imop