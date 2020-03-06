President of Cuba heads regional meeting against coronavirus Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today heads the first meeting of the central region for the prevention of Covid-19 coronavirus. The meeting in the city of Santa Clara, more than 300 kilometers east of Havana, is attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, governors, mayors and other leaders of the provinces of Matanzas, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila . Of territorial character, the appointment presents the new prevention measures against the disease that left more than three thousand dead and affected in 80 countries. Although no cases of Covid-19 are reported in Cuba, prevention measures in each province are increased through epidemiological surveillance in ports and air terminals, training of medical personnel and observation by the primary health care system. The meeting in Santa Clara will be followed by others in Holguin (for the eastern part) and another in Havana (west), with no dates yet announced. The government updated the day before its plan to confront the coronavirus during an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers. Among the actions are planned daily checkups, round tables, videoconferences, and public hearings in communities and work centers. The actions undertaken by the government are aimed at keeping the risks of Covid-19’s entry to the country to a minimum and, in the event of reducing its social and economic impact. The adequate preparation of the Cuban health system, the permanent epidemiological surveillance and the immediate response to the alerts, are key points for a good result of the confrontation with respiratory ailment. So far, health authorities have not reported cases or suspects. During the meeting the day before, Díaz-Canel stressed that there are threats and a danger to the country that we have a new coronavirus, due to the situation in the Americas and the Caribbean. This is a prevention and control plan, the president warned. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban FM invites Panama’s parliament president to visit Cuba También te puede interesar Cuban FM invites Panama’s parliament president to visit Cuba Hace 13 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba enhances readiness to face COVID-19 Hace 13 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba remembers Hugo Chavez seven years after passing away Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty