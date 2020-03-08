Santiago Alvarez’s centennial magazine presented in Cuba

After the concert in the Dolores Hall and the presentation of the magazine Arte y Compromiso: un siglo de Santiago Alvarez, the XVIII International Documentary Festival, which reveres the famous filmmaker, took place yesterday.

The publication gathers in its 120 pages diverse approaches to the work of the Master of this cinematographic genre, with testimonies of personalities among which stands out the relevant intellectual Alfredo Guevara, who was president of the Cuban Institute of the Art and the Cinematographic Industry (Icaic).

There are also evocations of Eusebio Leal, the Historian of Havana; the musicians Leo Brouwer, Silvio Rodriguez, Pablo Milanes and Omara Portuondo, the writers Reynaldo Gonzalez and Nancy Morejon, National Literature Awards, the playwright Nicolas Dorr and the filmmaker Fernando Perez.

A chronology of the life of the artist, born in the Cuban capital on March 8, 1919, and who died on May 20, 1998, helps to understand the life cycle of the man who left behind a marvelous work in which the Noticieros Icaic Latinoamericanos, declared Memory of the World by UNESCO, were the milestones.

On the first pages, the phrases ‘I am a producer of accelerated underdevelopment’ are striking. The Revolution made me a film director, in addition to the article that gives its name to the volume, taken from Tricontinental magazine, with its ideas on the relationship between Third World filmmakers and their reality.

In the words of presentation Lazara Herrera, his widow and director of the Office that bears his name in the Icaic, emphasized the importance of approaching the creator of young people, who are the majority among those who sign the contents of the publication.