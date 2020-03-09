In-depth and long-range training on COVID-19 in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Training on COVID-19 in Cuba is of an ongoing, deep and long-range nature, because education is essential to prevent and control the infection by the new coronavirus. Training at all levels is part of the nationwide strategy, the head of the Postgraduate Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Jose Luis Aparicio, told reporters at the headquarters of the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) in Havana. ‘The training that started in a first stage for all professionals and workers in the sector, as well as other institutions and medical students in the country, is an ongoing and gradual process targeted at specific groups, according to their profession or occupation,’ Aparicio said. The first stage of the nationwide training is practically over, and we are guaranteeing the quality of the second stage at a higher level, the expert pointed out. The ‘Update on prevention and control of the disease by COVID-19’, which was taught at the IPK by renowned professors in each of their specialties, was targeted at facilitators who will propitiate this second stage of training at the municipal level, Aparicio pointed out. The training at the IPK also dealt with biosecurity, which is essential to protect the healthcare personnel, patients and the community. Participants learned about the lab diagnosis and the handling of samples, the communication strategies to inform people about security measures in general, and specific measures according to the sectors, the expert noted. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior President of Cuba congratulates all womenSiguiente Cuban mass organizations to instruct people about COVID-19 También te puede interesar Cuban president to appear on TV to talk about COVID-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban mass organizations to instruct people about COVID-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba congratulates all women Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty