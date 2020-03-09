In-depth and long-range training on COVID-19 in Cuba

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba sin casos de coronavirus, refuerza controles sanitarios. Foto: Cubadebate.
Training on COVID-19 in Cuba is of an ongoing, deep and long-range nature, because education is essential to prevent and control the infection by the new coronavirus.
Training at all levels is part of the nationwide strategy, the head of the Postgraduate Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Jose Luis Aparicio, told reporters at the headquarters of the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) in Havana.

‘The training that started in a first stage for all professionals and workers in the sector, as well as other institutions and medical students in the country, is an ongoing and gradual process targeted at specific groups, according to their profession or occupation,’ Aparicio said.

The first stage of the nationwide training is practically over, and we are guaranteeing the quality of the second stage at a higher level, the expert pointed out.

The ‘Update on prevention and control of the disease by COVID-19’, which was taught at the IPK by renowned professors in each of their specialties, was targeted at facilitators who will propitiate this second stage of training at the municipal level, Aparicio pointed out.

The training at the IPK also dealt with biosecurity, which is essential to protect the healthcare personnel, patients and the community.

Participants learned about the lab diagnosis and the handling of samples, the communication strategies to inform people about security measures in general, and specific measures according to the sectors, the expert noted.

Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuban president to appear on TV to talk about COVID-19

Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban mass organizations to instruct people about COVID-19

Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

President of Cuba congratulates all women

Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *