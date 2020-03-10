Cuban president to appear on TV to talk about COVID-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will appear on Monday on the regular Mesa Redonda TV program, dedicated to the international expansion of COVID-19 and the measures to face the epidemic. Cuban Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal will also participate in the program, to inform the population about the action plan the country has adopted and the rapid spread of the disease globally. Cubavision, Cubavision Internacional channels and Radio Habana Cuba station will broadcast live the program at 18:00 local time from Havana’s Revolution Palace. It will also be available on Facebook and YouTube. The cycle of regional meetings developed by the Cuban Government to update the country’s top leaders on the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan, ended in Holguin province on Saturday. With the intense effort of these meetings, we have achieved a first moment of preparation of all leaders involved with the implementation to prevent and control the coronavirus, Diaz-Canel said in that province. The president insisted that the people have to know that the country is prepared and takes the necessary measures to face the threat of the new coronavirus, but the people’s participation and understanding are vital in this battle. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president to appear on TV to talk about COVID-19Siguiente Cuban prime minister to speak about facing Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba’s president stresses island’s resistance to blockade Hace 39 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba takes measures to detect COVID-19 Hace 41 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban prime minister to speak about facing Covid-19 Hace 43 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty