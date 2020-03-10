Cuba’s president stresses island’s resistance to blockade Hace 40 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today stressed the island’s resistance to the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade for more than half a century. Cuba resists. We will resist and we will win. We are Cuba. We are continuity, the president wrote on his Twitter account. He also shared an article by Brazilian intellectual and theologian Frei Betto, who denounces the effects of the tightening of the siege against Cuba. Under the title ‘Cuba Resists,’ in the article published on the Cubadebate news website, Betto recalls that in 2019 the Donald Trump administration adopted 85 aggressive measures against the island, adding to those imposed during almost six decades of that brutal policy, he said. He also points out that the damage caused by the blockade in the last 60 years totals 138,8 billion dollars (at current prices), and that from April 2018 to March 2019, there were losses of more than four billion, an average of 12 million per day. There is a shortage of cooking gas and vehicle fuel. Merchant ships are threatened with sanctions if they travel to Cuba to unload their containers. All U.S. flights to the island are suspended by the White House order, except those landing in Havana, the Brazilian said. He recalled that in December 2019, President Diaz-Canel summed up the stick that is trying to strangle Cuba with a phrase, ‘On the 61st anniversary of the Revolution, they shoots us to kill, and we are still alive.’ In spite of everything, Cuba resists. The population is aware that the government does everything to avoid difficulties, assured Betto, who describes as genocidal the declared purpose of ‘weakening the economic life of Cuba, to provoke hunger, desperation and the fall of the government.’ He also emphasized that this policy has the world’s rejection, expressed in the United Nations, and affirmed that the Vietnamese experience shows that it is not possible to defeat a determined and united people like the Cuban one. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba takes measures to detect COVID-19 También te puede interesar Cuba takes measures to detect COVID-19 Hace 42 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban prime minister to speak about facing Covid-19 Hace 43 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president to appear on TV to talk about COVID-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty