Cuban prime minister reviews prioritized development programs Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad With an agenda focused on the development of foreign investment, the energy sector and tourism, Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero assessed the status of these prioritized programs. During a meeting with authorities of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment held on Tuesday, participants in the meeting learned about the status of those projects for first half of 2020. Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, stressed that more than 50 negotiations, of great impact on the country’s economy, with all priority and precise monitoring, have been identified among the prioritized programs. Malmierca pointed out obstacles to that objective, such as the activation of Title III of Helms Burton Act, and others of subjective nature such as the management level. About this issue, the prime minister said that despite the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, the country needs to specify and expand business with foreign investment. Marrero also examined the status of programs for the development of renewable energy sources, which are vital for fuel savings. Another theme under discussion during the meeting was that related to the productions of the Ministry of Food Industry for the tourism sector. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba’s president stresses island’s resistance to blockadeSiguiente Cuba’s national program against racism bets on equality También te puede interesar Cuban president assesses program to prevent COVID-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s national program against racism bets on equality Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s president stresses island’s resistance to blockade Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty