Cuba's national program against racism bets on equality

The national program against racism and racial discrimination calls for respect for equality regarding those matters in Cuba, Deputy Culture Minister Fernando Rojas said.

On the TV program Mesa Redonda (Round Table), Rojas noted that the initiative proposed by the Jose Antonio Aponte Commission, attached to the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), focuses on eliminating any kind of social segregation.

'We are carrying out a very responsible task, a governmental program that involves works coordinated by President Miguel Diaz-Canel himself,' Rojas underlined.

Another goal is to create conditions to denounce concrete actions of racial discrimination, he added.

According to the deputy minister, the program involves 18 state institutions, a similar number of civil society organizations and 12 associated members.

Last year, the Council of Ministers of Cuba approved this instrument, which contains plans, goals and tasks in each economic and social sphere, territory and town of the country.

This is the result of the work of Cuban artists and writers mainly to influence sociocultural projects and programs, curriculums, syllabuses and textbooks.

It also calls to create egalitarian spaces on news and drama programs on Cuban television and to debate the issue at commemorative events and of any other kind.

Fuente: PL/imop