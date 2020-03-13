Green Climate Fund implements first project in Cuba

The UN Green Climate Fund implements from today its first project in Cuba aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming in rural communities, where 240,000 people will benefit.

The program has a value of 119 million dollars, 38.2 contributed by the Climate Fund and 81.7 from the Cuban government.

Around 52,000 family farmers will benefit from this budget for seven years, the Havana office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Thursday, one of the project’s coordinating bodies. The goal is to improve food and nutritional security, as well as increase the resilience and stability of local food production systems, employment and access to water, according to information from the UN agency. Maury Hechavarria, Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture, assured that by introducing novel methods and financial incentives, the ecosystem can be preserved and productivity increased in seven municipalities in the country vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Likewise, Marcelo Resende, FAO representative on Cuba, pointed out that the program is essentially designed to aid the agricultural sector adapt to global warming; therefore, it will introduce innovative agroforestry practices on 35,000 hectares. This action, which will reduce the emission of 2.7 million tons of greenhouse gases thanks to the introduction of technology and supplies, is part of the Life Task Cuban government’s plan to face climate change.

