Cuba ratifies suspension of international football competitions

As part of the measures that have been taken to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the Cuban Football Association ratified the suspension of international competitions scheduled for this month.
According to Jit weekly magazine, published by the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), the Association informed that given the current situation, the competitions scheduled by FIFA against Nicaragua and El Salvador have been postponed.

The text added that sports authorities from those countries have already expressed to the Cuban Football Association that it was impossible to travel to Havana, and the Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation also canceled the events scheduled until April.

For that reason, the call of the national team will not take place, and all players will continue to play in the Closing Tournament of the 105th edition of the Cuban Football League, the press release noted.

Likewise, the participation of the Santiago de Cuba team in the Caribbean Champions League, scheduled for Curaçao in April, was also canceled.

