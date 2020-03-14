Cuban president highlights combat against Covid-19

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday noted Cuba’s capacity to produce more than 20 medications to treat Covid-19 patients, as well as the measures taken in the country to control the outbreak of the disease.
On his Twitter account, the president posted links to articles published by local media about the country’s efforts to confront the threat and spreading of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which affects 116 countries with more than 133,800 confirmed cases.

So far, Cuba has reported four positive cases, and extreme measures have been taken to reduce the risk of introduction of the new coronavirus through its borders and its spreading on the national territory, for which purpose an inter-sectorial program involving all Cuban institutions and the people has been put in place.

According to Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal, Cuba has the medications necessary to treat all cases that might be diagnosed, and has fitted out polyclinics and hospitals to isolate patients suffering from respiratory diseases.

Cuba’s pharmaceutical industry guarantees the production of drugs that have been already tested with high efficacy such as Alpha 2B Human Recombinant Interferon, in addition to another group of medicines that are part of the protocol to treat patients and the complications that may occur.

