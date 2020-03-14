Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban media workers on their day Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday congratulated Cuba’s media workers on their day, whom he thanked for their commitment and ethical exercise of journalism. On the Day of Cuban Press, I congratulate all those who exercise an indispensable profession for society with dignity and pride. Today and always, the president wrote on his Twitter account. Diaz-Canel also repeated his reflection, stated at the 10th Congress of the Union of Journalists of Cuba, in July 2018: ‘There may be a shortage of material resources, but there may never be a shortage of the moral resource and revolutionary ethics, which you contribute every day’. Thanks for your commitment. Happy Day, he pointed out. Since the 1990s, Cuban journalists celebrate their day on March 14 to honor the date when the newspaper Patria, founded in 1892 by National Hero Jose Marti, was first published to contribute to the independence of Cuba and Puerto Rico from the Spanish rule. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban authorities insist on prevention against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban authorities insist on prevention against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president highlights combat against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba ratifies suspension of international football competitions Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty