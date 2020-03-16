Cuba, UK coordinate repatriation of MS Braemar passengers Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Government informed today that, together with the British authorities, it has organized the safe return of the passengers of the cruise ship MS Braemar, which is sailing with sick passengers of the Covid-19 on board. A statement by the Cuban Foreign Ministry (Minrex) indicates that the country will allow the British cruise ship to dock in a port on the island, complying with the health measures established by the World Health Organization and the island’s Public Health Ministry. The text informs that on March 13 the authorities of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland requested Cuba to receive the ship for the repatriation of the travelers by air. The statement warns that in view of the urgency of the situation and the risk to the lives of the sick, the Cuban Government approved their entry to the island. It explains that once the cruisers arrive in national territory, these travellers will proceed to the safe and immediate return to the United Kingdom on charter flights of airlines to that country. ‘These are times of solidarity, of understanding health as a human right, of strengthening international cooperation to face our common challenges, values that are inherent to the humanist practice of the Revolution and our people,’ the Minrex statement underlines. The ship, which belongs to the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines company, was traveling through the Caribbean Sea with over a thousand people on board, five of them confirmed with the new coronavirus, the company said on Sunday. The MS Braemar, which carries 682 passengers and 381 crew members, arrived in the Bahamas on Saturday, but was denied docking. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba is a safe tourist destination despite Covid-19, authorities saySiguiente No new Covid-19 cases reported in Cuba También te puede interesar Cuban president ratifies ties of solidarity with Venezuela Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad No new Covid-19 cases reported in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is a safe tourist destination despite Covid-19, authorities say Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty