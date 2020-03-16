Cuban president ratifies ties of solidarity with Venezuela Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has ratified on Monday the ties of solidarity with Venezuela regarding the arrival in the South American nation of a group of doctors to support the fight of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. “A brigade of Cuban doctors arrives in Venezuela to contribute to fight the coronavirus. Always supportive”, the president posted on his Twitter account. The head of State’s message also included an article taken from Granma newspaper about the experts, who arrived in Caracas with the objective of advising the protection of Cuban collaborators who are working in Venezuela. In another message posted on Twitter, Diaz-Canel highlighted the solidarity thought of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the humanistic nature of the Cuban process. “Revolution is to help each other, revolution is to help everyone, revolution is to understand each other, revolution is to understand better and better what our obligations are to others, to the homeland”, the president published in remembrance to Fidel Castro. The doctors’ team is made up of specialists in epidemiology, virology, intensive care, medical clinic and members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade against Disasters and Serious Epidemics. Cuban specialists traveled Sunday, March 15, to Venezuela to provide experiences to this country’s health authorities. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior No new Covid-19 cases reported in Cuba También te puede interesar No new Covid-19 cases reported in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, UK coordinate repatriation of MS Braemar passengers Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is a safe tourist destination despite Covid-19, authorities say Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty