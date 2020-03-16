No new Covid-19 cases reported in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad No other confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in Cuba since last Thursday, according to representatives from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP). The officials told a news conference that the lives of all four patients who tested positive for the new coronavirus (three Italians and one Cuban) is not at risk and they have the necessary resources for their recovery, while their direct contacts are still under active surveillance without any incidences. The alert remains active in all entry points in the country (ports, airports and marinas), where healthcare personnel are implementing all protocols, said Carmelo Trujillo, head of the International Sanitary Control Department at the Ministry of Public Health. He noted that the university student who had been reported on social networks as suspicious of being infected with the virus by his sister who resides in Panama, who tested positive, has been negative in two tests. According to the head of the Primary Health Care Attention Department at MINSAP, Maria Elena Soto, all polyclinics in the country have created the conditions to evaluate cases from the clinical and epidemiological viewpoints. The official noted the need to observe the hygiene measures and people’s participation to contain the new coronavirus. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba, UK coordinate repatriation of MS Braemar passengersSiguiente Cuban president ratifies ties of solidarity with Venezuela También te puede interesar Cuban president ratifies ties of solidarity with Venezuela Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, UK coordinate repatriation of MS Braemar passengers Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is a safe tourist destination despite Covid-19, authorities say Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty