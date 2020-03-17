Passengers from British cruise ship with Covid-19 cases thank Cuba Hace 7 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Passengers from the British cruise ship MS Braemar, which has people suffering with Covid-19, thanked Cuba for its government’s decision to welcome them to be repatriated to the United Kingdom. The captain said that we will be flying home from Cuba, said Anthea Guthrie, who was quoted by local media on social networks. ‘We are very grateful with your country and we will never forget how hard must have worked with our government to achieve so, thank you very much,’ Guthrie added. Meanwhile, Ryan de la Peña thanked Cuba for its support, after explaining that the captain told them that they would be in a Cuban port on Tuesday. On Monday, Cuba announced the safe return of the passengers of the ship, which belongs to Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and has been stranded in the Caribbean Sea since it was learned that five passengers were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, was organized in conjunction with authorities from the United Kingdom. In a statement, the Cuban Foreign Ministry noted that the country will allow the ship to dock safely, complying with the sanitary measures established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Public Health Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president ratifies ties of solidarity with Venezuela También te puede interesar Cuban president ratifies ties of solidarity with Venezuela Hace 19 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad No new Covid-19 cases reported in Cuba Hace 19 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, UK coordinate repatriation of MS Braemar passengers Hace 19 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty