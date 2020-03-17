Fifth patient of Covid-19 in Cuba progresses positively

The fifth patient of Covid-19 in Cuba is progressing satisfactorily so far and is not life-threatening, informed this Tuesday the head of the Communicable Diseases Department of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) Jose Raul de Armas.

The patient continues to be admitted to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) and “all persons who had contact with him are under observation,” the expert said at a press conference to update the epidemiological situation in Cuba.

De Armas recalled that this imported case is a citizen of the Santos Suarez neighborhood, in the capital’s municipality of 10 de Octubre, who returned to the country from Spain on March 8, and began with some symptoms on March 11.

This Monday the IPK reference laboratory reported positive results for SARS-Cov-2 infection and relevant epidemiological control actions are being carried out around the case.

The doctor commented on the situation of the Italian patient, one of the first three cases diagnosed with the disease on the island, who is currently in the intensive care unit of the IPK.

“He continues to be reported as a critical patient and although his hemodynamic parameters have stabilized according to the possible stage of his illness, he is still on assisted ventilation, which makes the prognosis bleak,” said the doctor.

A team of intensive care specialists is directly linked to the patient and constantly reports to Minsap experts, who are in constant contact to assess the behavior to be adopted with the patient, he said.

De Armas said that Cuba has a diagnostic algorithm capable of detecting 17 viruses, including SARS-Cov-2, and that the protocol to be followed as part of the process includes that those considered as suspects are isolated until their infestation is ruled out or confirmed.