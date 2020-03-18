Cruise with Covid-19 patients in Cuban territorial waters Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The British cruise ship MS Braemar, with five sick people infected with Covid-19 and which Cuba authorized to dock in the country, is already in territorial waters on its way to the port of Mariel, informed today a Minrex official. From the port, located in the western province of Artemisa, they will be transferred to the Jose Marti International Airport in the capital, reported Juan Antonio Fernandez, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Press, Communication and Image of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (Minrex). From this air terminal, passengers will be transferred in four direct charter flights to the United Kingdom. At a press conference to update the country’s epidemiological situation, Fernandez stressed that in times of solidarity and cooperation Cuba maintains the humanist tradition that characterizes its people. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior BioCubaFarma guarantees production of 22 medications for the treatment of Covid-19Siguiente Cuba confirms two new cases of Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba confirms two new cases of Covid-19 Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad BioCubaFarma guarantees production of 22 medications for the treatment of Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban international medical brigades focused on solidarity and caution Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty