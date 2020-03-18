Cruise with Covid-19 patients in Cuban territorial waters

The British cruise ship MS Braemar, with five sick people infected with Covid-19 and which Cuba authorized to dock in the country, is already in territorial waters on its way to the port of Mariel, informed today a Minrex official.
From the port, located in the western province of Artemisa, they will be transferred to the Jose Marti International Airport in the capital, reported Juan Antonio Fernandez, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Press, Communication and Image of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (Minrex).

From this air terminal, passengers will be transferred in four direct charter flights to the United Kingdom.

At a press conference to update the country’s epidemiological situation, Fernandez stressed that in times of solidarity and cooperation Cuba maintains the humanist tradition that characterizes its people.

