Caribbean countries advocate for Cuban antiviral to fight Covid-19

Caribbean countries are today advocating Cuba's antiviral drug, recombinant Interferon Alpha 2B, which is being used in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Asian, European and South American nations.

The president of the National People's Party (NPP) in Jamaica, Peter Phillips, revealed, quoted by The Gleaner, that Cuba has expressed its willingness to make the medicine available to the Caribbean island on the basis of a formal request from the government.

Phillips asked Prime Minister Andrew Holness in writing to request the Cuban anti-viral, with the purpose of reducing the incidence of infection in the country, which already has 13 cases of infections, in addition to 26 citizens in isolation and 79 in quarantine, 27 of them in government facilities.

The NPP president praised Cuba's biotechnology industry, while noting that about 21 nurses will be sent next week to assist in the treatment of intensive care centers.

For his part, the Medical Director of Trinidad and Tobago, Roshan Parasram, requested information on the Cuban drug in the face of the presence in the territory of seven people infected by the new strain of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

In the last days, Cuba has received similar requests for Covid-19 from several countries such as: Italy, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Cuba assured the availability of 21 other products, including antivirals, anti-rhythmics and antibiotics, for the treatment of complications in patients infected with Covid-19.

Related information.
BioCubaFarma guarantees production of 22 medications for the treatment of Covid-19

Fuente: Prensa Latina.