Cuba’s willingness to assist Bolivia against Covid-19 confirmed

The candidate for the presidency of Bolivia by the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Luis Arce, confirmed Cuba’s willingness to help the South American country to face COVID-19, a positive disease on 12 its citizens.

Arce sent a letter to unconstitutional President Jeanine Áñez informing her of contacts with Havana and her willingness to provide Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B, one of the most effective drugs to treat Covid-19 and produced by the Caribbean island.

Also assistance with specialized medical personnel to deal with the disease that has caused the death of almost eight thousand people worldwide.

The MAS candidate points out that the effective strategy would be the joint work of the doctors and other personnel from both countries, for which reason he urges the de facto government of the Andean-Amazon nation to officially request aid from Cuba.

Beyond ideological differences, we request that the necessary steps be taken so that this solidarity aid reaches the Bolivian people, because now more than ever we need certainty and guarantees in the prevention, care and treatment of this virus, the document highlights.

Former Minister of Economy and Finance and university professor, Arce pointed out that life should be put above any other interest and that the Áñez administration hopes to carry out the aforementioned management.

On Monday, the leaders of the senators and deputies chambers of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of Bolivia spoke about the need to ask for help from Cuba and reestablish diplomatic relations with Havana.

Former President Evo Morales spoke in the same direction, who validated the need to ask for help from Cuba and China to face Covid-19.