Hygiene is crucial to avoid Covid-19 disease, reiterate Cuban experts

Personal, family and work hygiene is crucial to face the Covid-19 disease, Dr. Guillermo Mora, provincial director of Health, stated here on Wednesday, explaining the current situation of the territory in the face of the threat of new coronavirus.

Frequent and adequate hand washing is the best measure, grants the doctor who confirmed that there are no cases of patients; anyway clinics are ready to treat the disease, such as, the El Colibri clinic for foreigners, and the Joaquin Castillo Duany and Ambrosio Grillo military hospitals, for locals, from the provinces of Granma and Guantanamo.

As alternative facilities, he mentioned the Hotel Balcon del Caribe and the former School of Social Workers, in case the number of cases needed for admission demanded so.

As strength in the strategy of the national health system in these situations, Mora referred to the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of this city, one of the three that in the country assimilates the tests of suspicious people for an accurate diagnosis, along with that of Villa Clara and the Pedro Kouri Institute in Havana.

The Director of Health emphasized the training, discipline and responsibility of the population, which must accompany the efforts of the government and its health authorities in order to counter as much as possible this negative situation.

He explained that unlike dengue, zika and chikunguya, transmitted by the Aedes Aegyti mosquito, SARS-CoV-2 has no face and that is why the battle against it is more difficult and complex, mainly if there are no symptoms.

Focal points in the strict vigilance to prevent the outbreak from entering this city are the Marina Marlin, the Antonio Maceo International Airport and the Guillermon Moncada port, where travelers are rigorously checked.