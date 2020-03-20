Cuban medical missions depart for various countries to treat Covid-19 Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has announced the departure of medical brigades to deal with the propagation of Covid-19 in several countries that requested cooperation. Contingents that will provide support in Suriname and Grenada were sent off on Friday, as per a Tweet by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca. He also announced that a medical brigade will fly to Italy to adress the situation in the region of Lombardy, which has been severely affected by the disease. Malmierca pointed out that Cuban personnel are already working to the same end in Venezuela and Nicaragua, whose governments also sent requests for aid. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Hygiene is crucial to avoid Covid-19 disease, reiterate Cuban experts También te puede interesar Hygiene is crucial to avoid Covid-19 disease, reiterate Cuban experts Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s willingness to assist Bolivia against Covid-19 confirmed Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Caribbean countries advocate for Cuban antiviral to fight Covid-19 Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty