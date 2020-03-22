Cuban doctors in Nicaragua contribute knowledge in several areas

The presence of five Cuban doctors in Nicaragua strengthens the prevention and fight against Covid-19, a disease that until this Friday registered only one case in the country, since its confirmation last Wednesday.

Led by Dr. Michel Cabrera, each specialist is working in a different area, in conjunction with local health authorities and representatives of the Pan American Health Organization present here, with the aim of exchanging experiences about the deadly disease.

The Deputy Director of the Central Unit for Medical Collaboration (UCCM) of Cuba spoke exclusively with Prensa Latina during a separate event at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, where he gave a detailed explanation of the role of his team in that country.

In addition to Cabrera, whose responsibility is to evaluate in a general way the protocols of action and to review all the follow-up given to the control system of the epidemic, the brigade is formed by four other experts: one man and three women.

Virologist Magile Fonseca, from the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine, is in charge of inspecting everything related to the diagnosis of the disease, while epidemiologist Yulien Negrin is linked to the process concerning the prevention, treatment and follow-up of cases, as well as suspects and their contacts.

Manuel Pino is an intensivist and specialist in internal medicine, who shares with his Nicaraguan counterparts the protocols used in Cuba in this area in the face of the arrival of the pandemic.

The other Cuban expert is the Deputy Director General of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Martha Ayala, and her responsibility is to assess Nicaragua’s needs for any of the 22 medicines used in Cuba to treat the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, the researcher reviewed the conditions of the vaccine plant at the Latin American Institute of Biotechnology Mechnikov, where the Cuban drug Interferon Alpha 2NB is to be produced, which is successfully used to treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As confirmed to Prensa Latina by sources from the Island’s embassy here, the team of doctors, belonging to the internationalist contingent Henry Reeves, will hold a meeting tomorrow with the personnel of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Managua.