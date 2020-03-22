Cuban doctors serve in 37 countries with Covid-19

Cuba is providing medical cooperation today in 37 countries reporting Covid-19, confirmed a high official from the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

The Cuban physicians enjoy good health and measures have been taken for prevention and self-care, said Dr. Jorge Juan Delgado Bustillo, director of Minsap Central Unit of Medical Collaboration.

So far, no health professional has been reported to be ill with the new coronavirus in our medical teams abroad,’ he told Granma newspaper.

The specialist stated that in all 59 nations are receiving medical assistance from Cuba.

During the last few days, Cuba has sent medical teams to Nicaragua, Venezuela, Surinam and Grenada with the mission of helping fight Covid-19.

This Saturday, 50 Cuban specialist on epidemiology are going to Lombardy, the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.

Cuba, in its usual demonstration of brotherhood and solidarity, is ready to help and to respond to the requests made to us, added the Minsap director.

He recalled that his country has proven this at different times, both when faced with natural disasters and when confronted Ebola in Africa.

There is a national feeling of wanting to cooperate. We receive messages from volunteers willing to go anywhere to help in this world’ s health situation, he said.