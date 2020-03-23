Cuban anti-viral benefits explained on Colombian radio station

Cuban scientist Luis Herrera explained during an interview with Colombian radio station W Radio, the benefits of recombinant human Interferon Alpha 2B, a drug developed in Cuba and used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Interferon was approved many years ago for the treatment of papillomatosis, different types of leukemia, hepatitis C and B, he explained from Venezuela where, together with other Cuban experts and health authorities in that country, they coordinate the protocols for the application of Interferon.

Herrera, who is responsible for this antiviral, said that it is a non-specific defense mechanism, and that the evolution of the development of new drugs leads to its replacement by others.

It was a widely used drug for years. Its use in a persistent form has been supplanted by other more specific drugs, but with the emergence of a disease for which there is not yet an effective therapy, interferon is a fairly positive alternative, he said.

The results obtained show that in many cases it can be a drug of choice until other specific therapeutics appear, he added.

Well-known Colombian personalities and social and political organizations filed a letter with the President of the Republic the day before, asking President Ivan Duque to consider the possibility of buying the aforementioned Cuban antiviral.