French lawmaker calls for Cuba’s support to fight Coronavirus

French parliamentary leader André Chassaigne urged the government of his country to join those who requested Cuba’s support in the fight against the epidemic unleashed on a global scale by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

In a letter to the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, the president of the Group of the Democratic and Republican Left insisted on the urgency of mobilizing international solidarity to face the spread of Covid-19, specifically in collaboration with the island, recognized the world over for its medical aid on all continents.

Cuba has specialized drugs in the treatment of infectious diseases, said the deputy from the central department of Puy-de-Dome, who highlighted the effectiveness of recombinant alpha 2B interferon and its use in China among the products used to slow progress of the epidemic.

Chassaigne recalled it is not a vaccine, but an antiviral that allows reducing serious pathologies linked to infection by pathogens such as the one that has the world in suspense.

Many countries have already resorted to this drug, while others are managing its access to deal with the epidemic, he said.

The member of the National Defense Commission and Armed Forces of the National Assembly underscored Cuba’s permanent willingness to offer its aid, a will recently ratified by its government following the scourge of Covid-19.

We are seeing it right now in Italy, where the island sent a medical brigade, he said.

In his message to Minister Olivier Verán, the deputy invited French authorities to sign up as soon as possible in talks with the Cuban state to develop bilateral medical cooperation.

The blockade that the United States applies against Cuba, in defiance of international law, cannot in any way affect Franco-Cuban collaboration on health,’ he said.

French solidarity associations with the largest of the Antilles, such as Cuba Cooperation France and France-Cuba, made in recent days a similar call to Paris to request the support of the Caribbean country.