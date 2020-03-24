Cuban president calls everyone’s responsibility to fight Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on Tuesday the responsibility of all Cubans to fight the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. It is necessary to assume and comply with the measures with social, institutional, family, and citizen responsibility, the president posted on his Twitter account. The only way to stop the pandemic is the social isolation, Diaz-Canel stressed on Monday during the meeting he leads daily to control and prevent the coronavirus pandemic, the cause of the disease that has already killed almost 15,000 people worldwide. The head of State insisted on the importance of staying homes and limiting contacts. Meanwhile in another tweet, he highlighted that the Defense Councils have been activated to fight the pandemic, which is already affecting 190 countries. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the island has a solid health system prepared to fight the pandemic. Cuba has adopted since this Tuesday border regulations, by which only national or foreign residents are authorized to enter. The Caribbean nation also provided that classes at all levels are suspended, tourists still in Cuba will require to remain in mandatory isolation and passenger transportation between provinces are cancelled. Cuban health authorities reported 40 cases infected with coronavirus, one deceased and three in serious conditions. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba to implement new measures against Covid-19Siguiente Cuba protects the elderly from the threat of Covid-19 También te puede interesar In Cuba eight new cases with Covid-19 are reported Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba protects the elderly from the threat of Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to implement new measures against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty