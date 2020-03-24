In Cuba eight new cases with Covid-19 are reported Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban health authorities reported eight new confirmed cases with Covid-19 disease, caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus, and a total of 48 positive patients, according to a report by the Ministry of Public Health. Among the sick is a 57-year-old Cuban citizen, residing in the Plaza de la Revolución municipality, Havana, who arrived in the country on March 15 from Spain and is maintaining satisfactory progress so far. Likewise, the disease of the 42-year-old Cuban citizen, resident of the municipality and province of Pinar del Río, who arrived in the country on March 11 from Montevideo, Uruguay, was confirmed and continues to evolve satisfactorily so far. Another case is that of the 60-year-old Cuban citizen, who lives in the Cotorro municipality, Havana province, who arrived in the country on March 15 from Asturias, Spain, and has maintained satisfactory progress so far. A 60-year-old Russian citizen, resident in the Playa municipality, Havana province, who arrived in the country on March 15 from the Dominican Republic, is also ill and is maintaining satisfactory progress so far. The 36-year-old Cuban citizen residing in the United States, who lives in the municipality of Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba province, also tested positive for the virus. The young man arrived in the country on March 21 from the United States and is maintaining satisfactory progress so far. A 42-year-old Cuban citizen residing in the municipality and province of Ciego de Ávila was confirmed as a Covid-19 patient. He arrived in the country on March 15 from Louisiana, United States and is maintaining satisfactory evolution so far. Likewise, a 49-year-old Cuban citizen with a history of Arterial Hypertension, a resident of the Taguasco municipality, Sancti Spíritus province, who arrived in the country on March 17 from the Dominican Republic, is still ill and is maintaining satisfactory progress so far. And, a 49-year-old Cuban citizen with a history of high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus, residing in the Placetas municipality, Villa Clara province, who arrived in the country on March 20 from the United States and is maintaining satisfactory progress so far . All the new cases were admitted as suspicious cases after presenting symptoms of the disease. Of the 48 patients diagnosed with the disease, 46 are kept in hospital, of which two remain in critical condition and one is seriously ill. In Cuba, until March 23, 1,229 patients are admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centers created for this purpose, of them 174 foreigners and 1,555 Cubans. Another 33,132 people are monitored from Primary Health Care in their homes. Worldwide, 338 thousand 307 cases have been confirmed, with 14 thousand 602 deaths in 164 countries and a fatality of 4.32 percent. The World Health Organization reports 102 countries with transmission. In the Region of the Americas, 33 countries and 11 overseas territories are affected. 41 thousand 879 cases and 554 deaths have been confirmed. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba protects the elderly from the threat of Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba protects the elderly from the threat of Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president calls everyone’s responsibility to fight Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to implement new measures against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty