Cuba honors the death of its outstanding filmmaker Juan Padron Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba's outstanding filmmaker Juan Padron died in this capital , aged 73 years old after several days of being in intensive therapy due to a lung disease. 'The last Mambi' has fought for 20 days and has gone this Tuesday full of love and ease. We thank all physicians, friends and fans that have showed their love and admiration for this great artist who is already part of Cuba's identity and independence, stated his son Ian Padron on Facebook. In Juan Padron flourishing career as a caricaturist, illustrator and scriptwriter, he stood out as one of the most successful cartoon producers in the country. He created unforgettable cartoon characters, which still live in the memory of many Cuban generations. Among these characters is Elpidio Valdes, popular main character of child stories about Cuba's independence struggle during the 19th century, which was successfully adapted to the cinema and television. Padron's milestone was also the cartoon film Vampires in Havana and Filminutos (Minutefilm), the latter a hilarious series with episodes lasting only a minute. Cuba's identity and sharpened and Surrealist humour were the main traits of Padron's work, awarded with the National Prize of Cinema (2008) and the National Prize of Humour (2004), among others. At the time he passed away, he was ICAIC's counsellor. Fuente: PL/imop