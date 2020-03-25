Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19

Cuban official denounces U.S. for denigrating medical cooperation United Nations, Mar 25 (Prensa Latina) In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States today is devoting efforts and resources to denigrating Cuban medical cooperation and threatening those countries that receive aid from the island's health brigades. This is what Cuba's alternate permanent representative to the United Nations, Ana Silvia Rodriguez, denounced on Wednesday through her official Twitter account. The ambassador also referred to the complex situation that New York is currently experiencing, the city where the UN headquarters are located and one of the main focuses of the disease in the United States. New York authorities are desperately asking for federal aid to assist the nearly 30,000 people with Covid-19, but the U.S. government is not listening, Rodriguez said. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed that despite the difficult situation, Cuba is modestly offering to provide some cooperation to those who need it. We have been dealing with the requests for medical assistance from several countries, which are asking for Cuban health personnel to deal with the crisis generated by Covid-19, the foreign minister said. But the U.S. government is trying to undermine the Havana government's will, and through its social networks, the U.S. embassy in Cuba is disseminating messages that attack the island's medical cooperation. Such a situation has generated numerous reactions of rejection among social network users, who are grateful for the island's help under the label #CubaSalva and spread messages of gratitude to the Cuban medical brigades. The director general for the United States of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, said that, at a time of crisis, when the northern nation is falling apart due to the negligence and greed of its government in dealing with Covid-19, the U.S. State Department criticizes nations that appeal to Cuba for medical assistance. 'Terrible moral decadence,' he stressed through his official Twitter account and reaffirmed Cuba's willingness to provide medical assistance to the most needy.
Executives from the Cuban Industry and Interior Trade Ministries today transmitted to the population security in the availability of disinfection products and basic food supplies, during the confrontation with Covid-19.
The Vice Minister of Industries, Yamilín González, explained the joint actions with the Ministry of Public Health to identify manufacturing demands and capacities for products such as sodium hypochlorite, of which more than 2,400 tons are being delivered for the purification of water and disinfection in state entities and domestic use.

In relation to the necessary masks for the protection of people and to avoid the transmission of the disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus and other respiratory diseases, he reported that 64 garment workshops work in 11 provinces, which have already delivered more than a million of those attachments, with the intention of providing another similar amount in the coming days.

Another prioritized front is the coverage of oxygen to healthcare centers of the national health system, including ambulances, as well as aerosols and bottles essential for the packaging of medicines.

Meanwhile, the commerce and gastronomy units have all the mechanisms in place to guarantee their services to the population under the principle of complying with the strict measures implemented by the Cuban Government and State to protect people from the presence of the new coronavirus in the country.

Among the actions being undertaken, Francisco Silva, director of sales and merchandise of the Ministry of Internal Trade, mentioned the creation of more than 720 points for the commercialization of sodium hypochlorite, and the stable distribution of the products of the basic family basket.

The island’s health authorities reported on Wednesday an accumulated of 57 confirmed cases of Covid-19, nine of them in the last hours, and insisted that despite the presence of the disease in the national territory, the local transmission of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Currently, 1,479 people are kept in hospitals and isolation centers, of which 532 are suspected, and another 36,000 are under epidemiological surveillance by the primary health care system from their homes.

