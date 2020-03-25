Cuba: water deficit makes fight against Covid-19 more complex Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is facing a water deficit, especially in the capital, with 111 depleted sources, a situation that makes the fight against Covid-19 more complex, officials said on Tuesday. National Hydric Resources Institute (INRH) President Antonio Rodriguez explained that 469,000 people are affected in the west, 23,000 in the center and 21,000 in the east of the island. Speaking on the Mesa Redonda TV and radio program on the measures being taken in Cuba to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, Rodriguez warned about the need to take extreme measures to use water, above all in Havana. The INRH chief added that only one of the basins that contribute to the city is in a favorable condition, so the deficit totals 2,447 meters per second so far this year, thus affecting 468,721 persons in the capital. In light of this situation, measures have been taken, including building new wells, repairing a pipe in western Havana and sealing water leaks. Frequent hand washing is one of the most effective measures to fight the new coronavirus, which has so far infected 57 people in Cuba. The first Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, after recovering from the disease. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba honors the death of its outstanding filmmaker Juan PadronSiguiente Nine other cases are reported in Cuba with the Covid-19 También te puede interesar Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana authorities reinforce preventive measures against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Nine other cases are reported in Cuba with the Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty