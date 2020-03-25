Havana authorities reinforce preventive measures against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana authorities have reinforced preventive measures to achieve social isolation, guarantee basic supplies and prevent crowds to fight Covid-19, Governor Reinaldo Garcia informed. The plan aims to enforce the program approved by the Council of State and President Miguel Diaz-Canel to protect the people, Garcia said on the Mesa Redonda TV and radio program on Tuesday. In order to enforce the plan, the Provincial Defense Council and the municipal Defense Councils have been activated. ‘We are focusing on achieving responsible social isolation, in the first place self-isolation, the protection of the family and particularly vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and people with disabilities,’ he pointed out. In addition, the health care of positive cases and people suspicious of having been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been reinforced , as well as the care of Cuban residents who have arrived in the country since Sunday night. In that regard, Garcia noted that facilities have been created to receive those coming from abroad to keep them in quarantine at institutions where the will be supervised by Cuban physicians. Conditions exist for the tourists who were staying in private houses and moved to hotels. According to the Havana governor, more than 5,620 foreign visitors arrived at hotels on Tuesday as a result of that measure, which was announced on Monday. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Nine other cases are reported in Cuba with the Covid-19Siguiente Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19 También te puede interesar Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Nine other cases are reported in Cuba with the Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: water deficit makes fight against Covid-19 more complex Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty