Lula thanks Cuba for solidarity in global fight against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad In a letter sent to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed admiration and gratitude to Cuba for its international solidarity in the fight against Covid-19. The leader of the Workers Party (PT) of Brazil said in the letter, read on Tuesday on national television, that he was moved when he saw the Cuban Medical Brigade arriving in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19. It is at these times of crisis that we know the truly great, and it is in these hours that the Cuban people become a giant before the world, Lula stated. He noted that Cuba's active, militant and revolutionary solidarity has already been patent in different parts of the world in a proud and sovereign response to those who try to impose the economic, commercial and financial blockade. Lula repeated the Brazilian people's gratitude to Cuba for its participation in the More Doctor program that saved countless lives and was interrupted by a mean government that is blinded by an individualistic and inhumane ideology. The former Brazilian president acknowledged that at these times of health crisis they feel the lack of action by Cuban physicians. Over the past week, Cuba has sent medical brigades to six countries. In addition to Italy, Cuban doctors are present in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Suriname, Grenada and Jamaica. Fuente: PL/imop