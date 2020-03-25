Nine other cases are reported in Cuba with the Covid-19

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
coronavirus-cuba-57 pacientes confirmados al cierre de marzo 25
The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today that nine other cases with the Covid-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, were confirmed for a total of 57 affected patients.
Said portfolio reiterated that the largest of the Antilles today has a network of laboratories with the necessary means for the diagnosis of this type of coronavirus.
Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Havana authorities reinforce preventive measures against Covid-19

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba: water deficit makes fight against Covid-19 more complex

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *