Nine other cases are reported in Cuba with the Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today that nine other cases with the Covid-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, were confirmed for a total of 57 affected patients. Said portfolio reiterated that the largest of the Antilles today has a network of laboratories with the necessary means for the diagnosis of this type of coronavirus.