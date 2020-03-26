Cuba health ministry calls for self-responsibility against Covid-19 Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) insisted on Thursday on the need to comply with sanitary measures and isolation to face the novel coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, which already has 67 confirmed cases in the country. ‘We must be self-responsible with our health and that of the rest of the people,’ Francisco Duran Garcia, MINSAP’s national director of Epidemiology Francisco Duran Garcia said. The doctor emphasized on the importance of wearing the facemask properly and when people go out, mainly in public transportation and regardless of whether a person has or does not has any respiratory symptom. ‘There is an incubation period in which there are no symptoms of the disease, but the virus is transmitted,’ Duran Garcia said. He also reiterated that people with coronavirus symptoms, those who care sick people and exposed workers should wear the facemask to protect themselves and others. The doctor also recalled that handwashing, maintaining a distance from everyone and staying indoors as long as possible are essential. MINSAP informed this Thursday that 10 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, totaling 67 infected patients. So far, there is no local transmission, because in those confirmed cases, the transmission has been generated from contacts with foreign or Cuban citizens who came from high-risk countries, carrying the disease. According to official information, about 1,603 patients, 148 of which foreigners, are kept admitted for a clinical and epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centers created for this purpose. Another 36,056 people are watched in their homes, from the primary healthcare. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior President of Cuba calls to follow rule of social isolationSiguiente Cuba protests against US attacks on medical cooperation También te puede interesar Cuba protests against US attacks on medical cooperation Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba calls to follow rule of social isolation Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty