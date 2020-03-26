President of Cuba calls to follow rule of social isolation Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, called to comply responsibly with the social isolation in order to face successfully the Covid-19 pandemic. The president shared on Twitter an article posted on the website of the presidency of Cuba about a meeting he presided over for the prevention and control of the SARS-CoV-2. Diaz-Canel pointed out during the meeting that the classes were suspended to keep children and young people at home. He also explained that risks of contagion must be minimized as much as possible, and considered vital the social isolation of as many people as possible. The most recent report by the health authorities put the count of infected at 57, with one dead, one recovered and two in critical state. Diaz-Canel posted another Tweet, stating that as per Fidel Castro’s legacy, Cuba is sending abroad medical personnel, not bombs, referring to the medical brigades sent to Belice, Grenada, Italy, Nicaragua, Suriname and Venezuela to face the pandemic. The US has called on the countries receiving medical aid to reject Cuba’s assistance. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19Siguiente Cuba health ministry calls for self-responsibility against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba protests against US attacks on medical cooperation Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba health ministry calls for self-responsibility against Covid-19 Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Industry and commerce in Cuba reinforced before Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty